Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEG. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.23 ($133.99).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €112.55 ($130.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.67. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.