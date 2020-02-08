Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,394.8% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

