Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.06 million, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

