Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.85. Noble shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 37,352 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NE. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble by 40.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

