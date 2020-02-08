Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

OSB stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Norbord has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 310.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

