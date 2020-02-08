Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) VP Sells $269,811.50 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

