Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $64.41

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.11, but opened at $64.41. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 843,320 shares changing hands.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 831,849 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,971.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,788,000. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.