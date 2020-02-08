Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.72

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 134700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.