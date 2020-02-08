Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) Insider Sells £58,500 in Stock

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) insider David Tapolczay sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £58,500 ($76,953.43).

Shares of NFX stock opened at GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Friday. Nuformix PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.89 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

