Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OAS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,976 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

