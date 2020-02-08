Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.44. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 178,079 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 721,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,304,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

