Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) Insider Acquires A$300,000.00 in Stock

Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.01. Oceania Healthcare Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of A$1.28 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a positive change from Oceania Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Oceania Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various rest homes and retirement villages in New Zealand. It operates through Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other segments. The company provides rest home, hospital, dementia, psychogeriatric, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations, as well as rents properties.

