Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.74. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $119.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Omega Flex by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

