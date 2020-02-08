ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $21.15. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 454,567 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $22,251,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,217,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 448,313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

