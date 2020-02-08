OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of OneMain worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 291.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

