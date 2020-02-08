Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $943.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

