Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Up 12.5%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 17,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 514,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

