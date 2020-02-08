Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €44.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.96 ($44.14).

FRA:OSR opened at €46.48 ($54.05) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.93.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

