Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.85. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

