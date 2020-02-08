Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $198,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.