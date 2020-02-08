Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.47. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 263,261 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PE. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,372,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 991,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

