Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.