Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 164 ($2.16) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FGP. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 135.33 ($1.78).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.85. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 23,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $2,548,192 in the last 90 days.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

