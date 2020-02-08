Penn National Gaming, Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

