Peter J. Germain Sells 7,025 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FII opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3,152.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

