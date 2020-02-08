Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Down 7.2%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $15.36, approximately 3,206,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 523,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several analysts recently commented on PLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Plantronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Plantronics by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

