Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.