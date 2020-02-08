Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:POPE opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Pope Resources has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,800 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.68 per share, with a total value of $248,304.00. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.07 per share, for a total transaction of $186,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,566 shares of company stock worth $1,138,877. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pope Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pope Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

