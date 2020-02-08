Preben Prebensen Acquires 10 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($192.19).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Preben Prebensen purchased 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £143.91 ($189.31).

On Thursday, December 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £149 ($196.00).

On Friday, November 22nd, Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03).

CBG opened at GBX 1,451 ($19.09) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,552.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.48. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Citigroup lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

