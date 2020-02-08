Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of PINC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after buying an additional 979,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,147,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

