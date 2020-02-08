Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

