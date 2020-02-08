Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

