Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 57000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.