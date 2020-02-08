PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $11.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

