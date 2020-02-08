QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.