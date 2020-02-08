Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus Sells 1,600 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $42,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quanterix stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $780.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanterix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanterix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

