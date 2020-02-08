Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 108791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market cap of $93.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

About Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

