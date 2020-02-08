RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

RDNT stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. RadNet has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 110,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

