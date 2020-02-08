Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

