Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €655.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €655.00 ($761.63) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

RAA stock opened at €679.00 ($789.53) on Thursday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €708.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €667.08.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

