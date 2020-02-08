Raymond James Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.83.

Shares of FTS opened at C$57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Fortis has a one year low of C$46.11 and a one year high of C$58.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.