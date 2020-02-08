Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest Purchases 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.