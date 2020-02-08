Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ArcelorMittal SA’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MT. Societe Generale downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

