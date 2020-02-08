Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kirby Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEX. Cfra decreased their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

KEX opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. Kirby has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,743 shares of company stock worth $1,316,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kirby by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

