Research Analysts Set Expectations for Workiva Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Workiva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WK stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workiva by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

