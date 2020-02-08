Reviewing JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Financial Institutions (NYSE:FISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 25.49% 15.19% 1.31% Financial Institutions 23.36% 12.10% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.02 $36.43 billion $10.48 13.09 Financial Institutions $209.18 million 2.31 $48.86 million $2.96 10.21

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 13 8 0 2.32 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $135.88, indicating a potential downside of 0.94%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

