Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.82. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $7,343,119. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

