Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Rico Back Buys 300,000 Shares

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £537,000 ($706,393.05).

Rico Back also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20).

RMG stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.02. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

