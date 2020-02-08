RWE (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.25

RWE AG (ETR:RWE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.25 ($37.50) and last traded at €32.25 ($37.50), with a volume of 2428912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.55 ($36.69).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.35 and a 200-day moving average of €27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About RWE (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

