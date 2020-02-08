Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.